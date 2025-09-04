BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Rainforest Reptile Shows, the organization caring for a water monitor who was on the loose for two weeks in the Webster area, says it is working towards building the lizard a brand new habitat.

The organization shared a update video today, saying they have raised $2,800 for a new habitat for Goose.

It says they are also working with local artists to create t-shirts centered around Goose, to help generate more funds for the habitat.

Once the habitat is complete, people working with the organization say they will set up a 24/7 livestream inside for people to watch the four-foot long lizard.

“His habitat’s going to be somewhere between 12 feet long by 10 feet wide and 10 feet tall. In that space, it’s going to have all these different natural spaces for him to be able to elicit those natural behaviors,” Mack Ralbovsky said, Vice President of Rainforest Reptile Shows.

The organization also shared that Goose has tested positive for hook worms, which experts say is a common diagnosis in reptiles in captivity. Zookeepers say Goose is being treated with medication that gets injected into his food every day.

Goose escaped from a home in Webster in July and remained on the loose for several weeks.

A local DCR worker eventually spotted the giant lizard by the Douglas State Forest in August, and he was brought to Rainforest Reptile Shows to be taken care of.

