Salary program for women takes aim at wage gap

BOSTON (AP) — State Treasurer Deb Goldberg is touting a new program aimed at bridging the wage gap between working men and women.

The Democrat has announced that workshops on salary negotiation will be held at community colleges around the state.

The program is called “Just Ask!” and is geared toward women entering the workforce. Goldberg says facilitators from the Commission on the Status of Women will offer workshop participants training on how to avoid becoming victims of wage inequality and earn salaries commensurate with male workers performing the same jobs.

Several groups including the American Association of University Women are collaborating with the state on the program.

