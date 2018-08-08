Second floor of Alewife garage remains closed after concrete falls onto car

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The second floor of the Alewife parking garage will remain closed Thursday due to a crumbling concrete incident.

A piece of concrete fell onto a car on the second floor of the garage Wednesday afternoon, MBTA officials said. No injuries were reported.

Engineers concluded that the garage was safe for use while identifying the need for limited spot repairs to concrete on the floor.

Due to space constraints, the MBTA closed off customer parking on the second floor to complete the repairs required.

The closure will result in a net loss of about 500 spaces.

Following repairs on the second floor, the MBTA will conduct assessments on the remaining floors and perform spot repairs where necessary, officials said.

Path of travel through the garage will remain open during the construction.

#MBTA #Alewife Garage: Reduced capacity while repairs are made to the second level of the garage. The remainder of the garage will remain open during the work, which impacts about 500 spaces. Updates will be provided as they become available. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 9, 2018

