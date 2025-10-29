BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum and Celtics mascot Lucky took some time to surprise childen in Boston Wednesday with a newly renovated gym at the YMCA in Chinatown.

The kids gave Tatum a warm welcome — thrilled to see him walk in.

Tatum got the first official basket in the new space, letting one of the kids pass him the ball for the assist on the layup.

He said he’s grateful to be able to inspire the next generation of athletes.

“You don’t necessarily have to be an NBA player, you can achieve whatever you want to,” Tatum said to the kids. “If i can help inspire you in whatever way then i feel like I did my job.”

The NBA also participated in the good work by donating to a YMCA in St. Louis, where Tatum was raised.

