ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro man who is facing murder and arson charges in the case of an elderly woman found dead after a house fire is set to be arraigned Thursday.

Police say Adam Rollins, 42, robbed and assaulted 80-year-old Judith Henriques, who later died when her home burned down in November.

Henriques’s body was found on Nov. 18, 2022, after crews put out an overnight house fire on Division Street in Attleboro.

Following an investigation, officials were able to determine Henriques had been the victim of an assault and burglary, which Rollins was later charged for.

Rollins was initially arraigned after police tracked him down in Weymouth on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, and took him into custody. On Jan. 10, the DA’s office announced the latest charges against him.

