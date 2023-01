EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A broken dam in Halifax caused major flooding in East Bridgewater on Friday.

Police say Pond Street near Robbins Pond has been shut down due to the flooding.

Officers say the road will remain closed until the water recedes and the bridge can be inspected for safety.

