HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has suspended ferry service in Hingham on Thursday after a powerful storm caused damage to the dock.

Crews plan to make repairs to the dock before getting the ferry back in service.

The fast-moving storms wreaked havoc across the Bay State on Wednesday, toppling trees and taking down power lines.

In Gardner, a father and son escaped serious injury when a massive tree fell onto their car.

Newton was also hard hit by the storms. Utility crews worked into the night to repair a blown transformer that knocked out power in the area.

