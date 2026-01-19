BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts leaders gathered Monday morning for the 56th annual Martin Luther King Jr. memorial breakfast, an event focused on King’s legacy and the importance of his teachings.

Governor Maura Healey, Attorney General Andrea Campbell and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu were among those in attendance at The Westin Copley Place at 9 a.m.

and all gave remarks.

King studied at Boston University and also met his wife while living in the city.

His work for civil rights in the 1960s led to major advancements in desegregation and labor rights.

Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley said King’s lessons are still relevant today in the face of racial injustice.

“In the midst of this anti-Blackness on steroids, attacks on Black people, Black bodies, Black votes, Black history, Black power and progress, what calms me is knowing that somebody already wrote the blueprint for our survival,” said Pressley.

