BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is in custody after officers recovered three loaded firearms, nearly 100 rounds of ammunition, 231 grams of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

The bust came after members of the Drug Control Units for Dorchester and Jamaica Plain simultaneously executed search warrants on De’Arro Brown’s home and vehicle.

Brown, 34, was taken into custody on-scene without incident and will appear in Dorchester District Court on three charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number and Trafficking Class B drugs.

