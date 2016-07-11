Teen arrested in death of East Boston woman

BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston Police have arrested 16-year-old Jose Hernandez for the murder of 19-year-old Blanca Lainez, who was found beaten to death in an East Boston garage in June.

Hernandez was arrested on Sunday morning.

Blanca Lainez was found inside of a garage of a home under construction on Prince Street in East Boston on June 15.

She suffered from undetermined traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to friends, Lainez lived in Chelsea but was originally from El Salvador.

An analysis of of Lainez’s cell phone showed “extensive contact,” according to the District Attorney’s office, between Hernandez and Lainez prior to her homicide. The contact suggested “animosity” between the two. Hernandez had threatened her in the weeks prior to her death.

According to the DA’s office, surveillance footage in the area showed a male wearing a hood who left a house on Marion St in East Boston and make his way to Princeton St. This was just moments before the last outgoing activity on Lainez’ cell phone. The video also showed the male running back from Princeton St to Marion St while putting something in his pocket sometime later.

A search warrant executed at Hernandez’ residence led to the discovery a hooded jacket that was consistent the one seen on the video footage. According to the DA’s office, an examination of the area in between where Lainez was found and outside led to the discovery of a palm print that tested positively for blood. The print also matched Hernandez’ prints from when he was arrested with a large knife on June 30.th

Hernandez appeared in court Monday morning on first degree murder charges.

He is being held without bail.

