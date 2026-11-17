ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover caused significant delays on the Pike on Tuesday afternoon.

The tractor-trailer flipped on its side around noon, blocking all lanes on the eastbound side of the highway. It remained on the road for hours before crews were able to move it, causing traffic to be at a standstill.

The driver had to be extricated from the cab but is expected to be okay.

All lanes have since reopened.

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