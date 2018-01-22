Trial of Chicopee man charged in teen’s death set to start

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The manslaughter trial of a Massachusetts man charged with shooting and killing a teenager he thought was trying to break into his home is set to begin.

Jury selection in the trial of 44-year-old Jeffrey Lovell, of Chicopee, is scheduled to start Wednesday in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield.

Lovell is charged with killing 15-year-old Dylan Francisco in July 2016.

Prosecutors say the teen and a friend confused Lovell’s home with a nearby friend’s home. Prosecutors say Francisco was banging on the door and yelling the friend’s name, which he would not do in a burglary.

Investigators say Lovell fired a shot through the door when Francisco broke one of its glass panes.

Lovell’s attorney says his client’s daughters and wife were at home and he acted in self-defense.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)