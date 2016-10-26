Uber offers free flu shots

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Popular online transportation company Uber offered free flu shots to its users on Tuesday.

A registered nurse rode all over the Providence area yesterday to give the flu vaccine to people who requested it through the Uber app.

Patients were also able to receive a care package that included hand sanitizer and a lollipop.

The service was also being offered in Boston.

