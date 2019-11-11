Veterans honored with parade, ceremony in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds came out to honor veterans at ceremonies and parades in Boston Monday.

The annual Veterans Day parade marched down Boylston Street to City Hall Plaza, and the Boston Police Department held its annual Veterans Day ceremony.

In addition to honoring veterans, the department presented two of its current officers with awards for saving the life of a baby who was having trouble breathing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)