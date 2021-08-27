WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break in Weymouth impacted part of South Shore Hospital’s water supply on Friday, officials said.

The water main break happened on Thursday after a valve distribution failed along Pond Street, causing extremely high pressure to parts of the distribution system. This caused several breaks in the system, including one on Thomas Street and two on Nelson Road, according to a Facebook post from Mayor Bob Hedlund.

Video showed water tankers setting up outside of the hospital to handle the building’s chilling system.

No operations or emergency services were impacted by the water main break, according to hospital officials.

Hospital staff handed out bottled water to patients and the environmental services department handled bathroom issues floor by floor.

“They made arrangements. There are some places in the hospital that has running water, they’re on a different line,” one nurse said.

Officials say they hope to have water restored to the hospital by Saturday.

South Shore Hospital officials hoping to have water restored by tomorrow after Weymouth water main break caused H2O interruption..for now its bottled water and restroom restrictions #7News pic.twitter.com/1x6kR3DTAO — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 27, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)