The number of active COVID-19 cases linked to a recent outbreak in Provincetown continues to drop, an official said Thursday.

As of Aug. 5, the total number of active cases among Provincetown residents had decreased to 49 and 230 of 253 residents who were infected have since recovered, according to town manager Alex Morse.

“The number of people recovering each day exceeds the number of new cases being added,” Morse stated in a Facebook post. “We are optimistic this will continue.”

The test positivity rate have also continued to improve since surveillance of the Provincetown cluster began, from a peak of 15.1 percent on July 15th to a low of 3.2 percent reported on August 3rd, and 3.8 percent on Wednesday.

There have been eight hospitalizations reported in connection with the outbreak and no deaths.

Nearly 900 total cases were reported in the weeks after people flocked to the town over the Fourth of July weekend.

