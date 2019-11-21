Website wants to pay someone to ditch corporate America, shop small businesses for holidays

BOSTON (WHDH) - A business finance website is looking to pay someone to shop at small businesses this holiday season.

Business.org — a community of small-business enthusiasts who help decision-makers find the right tools and services to grow their business — is hiring a holiday shopping fanatic to ditch corporate America to fulfill their holiday wish list.

The website says it will pay $1,000 to the chosen job applicant. The individual will be required to share their experience of switching to a “buy-local lifestyle.”

“All they need to do is ditch big box stores and shop at local small businesses to find their holiday must-haves,” the website said in a news release.

The website says it’s on a mission to help small business owners succeed.

A survey conducted by the website found that only 30.8 percent of consumers report shopping at local small businesses at least once a month.

Applications are open now through Nov. 27, 2019.

To submit an application and learn more about the job, click here.

