BOSTON (WHDH) - “Wicked” fans flew to the Boston Common AMC Thursday night, as the movie hit the big screen at theaters across the country.

The film is based on a book that inspired the popular Broadway musical. Seeing the movie once just wasn’t enough for “Wicked” super fan Kylie Jaillet.

“I have loved ‘Wicked’ since I was little. I saw it on Broadway, I was probably like 10. And yesterday, I went to the early screening. It was the best thing ever, I cried the whole time, it was just so good, and then I texted her and was like ‘Wanna go tonight?’ and she said, ‘Sure,'” Jaillet said.

It’s an experience she just had to share with one of her best friends.

“I’ve been looking to go, but I came for her to support her, because she’s the big ‘Wicked’ girl, contrary because I’m the one dressed for it,” said Mary Moore.

Whether you’re more of a Glinda gal or Elphaba… there’s something for everyone ahead of the show. Concessions Thursday evening included pink and green popcorn.

“I was always a ‘Wizard of Oz’ kid. Dorothy was my favorite thing ever when I was little, so just seeing the story told in a different way, and really changing how you see the original movie is something really cool,” Jaillet said.

“All the songs are great. I mean, if you know the music, it’s all good. It won’t disappoint, it’s so good,” she continued.

