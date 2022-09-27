FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - After holding a naming contest that received over 8,000 entries and more than 9,000 total names, the Steamship Authority Board selected two names from a list of 10 finalists for the incoming additions to their fleet, according to an SSA press release.

The two new vessels will be named M/V Aquinnah and M/V Monomoy. The Authority Board decided in two unanimous votes at their monthly meeting in Nantucket.

The Steamship Authority held the naming contest in an effort to gather public input on the vessel names, offering $250 SSA gift cards to two randomly selected name submitters, as well as an invitation to help welcome the vessels when they join the Authority’s service.

As previously reported, a document shared by the Steamship Authority’s Communications and Marketing department clarified that staff had narrowed down the submissions to nine potential names. Among the cuts were a number of entries that made reference to the movie Jaws, along with variations of “Boaty McBoatface” (42 votes), “Ferry McFerryface” (15 votes) and “Steamy McSteamface” (number of votes was not disclosed).

The latter’s naming conventions were popularized several years ago, when the British Natural Environment Research Council asked the public for their input in naming a new research vessel. The public overwhelming selected “Boaty McBoatface” in a poll before officials stepped in and opted for calling the ship the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

As a compromise, one of the smaller subs aboard the Attenborough received the moniker.

The new boats are two sister ships that had been used off the Gulf Coast, and will replace the M/V Gay Head and M/V Katama. the The M/V Aquinnah and M/V Monomoy are expected to be operating on Steamship Authority routes to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket by summer 2023, following design and engineering work for conversion and reactivation.

