BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman who allegedly stabbed a Manchester, N.H. man in the head and stole his car last week has been ordered held without bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Stephanie Beard, 34, of Manchester was ordered held without bail in Boston Municipal Court on a fugitive from justice charge after her arrest by Boston Police on Saturday.

Beard allegedly stabbed John Glennon, 71, in the head and stole his Subaru. Glennon was found dead in his Manchester apartment on Friday morning.

An autopsy determined the cause of Glennon’s death was multiple sharp force injuries and that the manner of his death was homicide.

Neighbors described Glennon as a quiet local resident.

One neighbor called him “a very nice guy” who “just said hi to people, stayed to himself.”

