Woman who crashed into utility pole in NH accused of drunk driving

ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) — A New Hampshire woman suffered serious injuries after crashing into a utility pole early Tuesday morning.

On Sept. 13 just before 3:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to Old Dover Road for a report of a single-car crash into a utility pole.

A preliminary investigation shows a 2003 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Kaitlyn Swain, 20 of Farmington, was traveling north on Old Dover Road when it failed to negotiate a right-hand bend in the roadway.

The car crossed over the southbound lane and struck a utility pole in front of a public works building.

The car suffered heavy damage and the pole was broken in several places.

The roadway was shut down for a brief period of time.

Swain suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and was released on $5,000 bail.

