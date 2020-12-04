Locals hit the stores as they prep for nor’easter in Mass.

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - With a foot of snow expected in some parts of Massachusetts on Saturday, people are making last-minute purchases to stock up on supplies in preparation.

There was a steady stream of shoppers at a Market Basket in Fitchburg on Friday night. Most had mixed opinions about the upcoming nor’easter.

“I’m not worried about it, but I am getting my dinner for tomorrow because I do not come out,” shopper Nicole LeBlanc said.

Another shopper said she was in denial.

“I’m just gonna pretend it’s not happening,” she said.

Local John Hills, on the other hand, was looking forward to the weather.

“I love snow. Probably a lot of people think that that’s odd, but I do,” Hills said.

Others said they were planning on being home anyway this weekend, regardless of snow.

Workers at that Market Basket said they’ve seen many purchases over $100 throughout the night.

