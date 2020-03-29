Locals serenade woman on her 100th birthday from Provincetown beach

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was serenaded from her porch while celebrating her 100th birthday in Provincetown this week.

A group of people showed up on the beach and sang Happy Birthday as the woman looked on smiling from her porch.

The moving moment was planned as a way to celebrate her birthday while practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

