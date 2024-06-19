BOSTON (WHDH) - Taking a dip at the beach was a popular way for Bostonians to beat the scorching heat Wednesday.

East Boston’s Constitution Beach was filled with families — many with the Juneteenth holiday off from work and school. With local heat indexes nearing triple digits, people splashed around in the water and tanned on the shore.

“I don’t usually get in the water because I just like to bake in the sun, but today I’ll definitely be in the water a lot,” one woman said.

Another woman brought her children to the beach because they didn’t have class.

“I love it. I love them being outside. They play together nicely,” she said. “We have lots of sunscreen, I’ve got a cooler here with lots of water and ice, and as long as they’re keeping their heads cool, going in the water — in and out.”

“Once they start getting a little bit too hot and whiny, we’ll bring them in,” she continued.

Some beachgoers said they welcomed the heat, saying it makes the cool water feel even better.

“When the heat goes away, I’ll go away. But until then, I’m here,” another woman said. “The hotter, the better.”

