‘Lock-in’ ordered at schools, homes evacuated after explosive devices found in abandoned NH home

HINSDALE, N.H. (WHDH) - Multiple schools have been placed on lock-in status and homes have been evacuated after ‘numerous’ explosive devices were found in an abandoned home in Hinsdale, New Hampshire on Thursday.

Hinsdale police officers found the devices in a home on Indian Acres Drive, officials said.

“Access to Indian Acres is restricted and evacuations of homes in the area are occurring,” the Hinsdale Police Department said in a post on Facebook. “The schools are in a lock-in status meaning no children are allowed outside but school is progressing as normal.”

Students will be released as normally scheduled but those that live on the front side of Indian Acres between 110 and Apache Drive will not be permitted to return home, according to police.

Police say their investigation will be a “longterm event.”

No additional information was immediately available.

