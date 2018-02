SCHENECTADY, NY (WHDH) — Union College in New York is celebrating a historic find.

They discovered a strand of George Washington’s hair inside a book at the school’s library.

The book was published in 1793.

The school said back in the day, it was common to give away a piece of hair as a token.

The hair is expected to go on display at the college.

