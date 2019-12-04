Lockdown lifted at Jackson State after active shooter report

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson State University’s campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday after an active shooter was reported there.

The university initially sent out a tweet telling everyone on its Mississippi campus to take shelter. It later said the lockdown had been lifted and there was no longer a threat.

The historically black university is located just west of downtown Jacksonville and has about 7,000 students.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)