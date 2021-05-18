Lockdown lifted at Randolph Middle School after shots fired at nearby apartment complex

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A shots fired incident at an apartment complex prompted the lockdown of Randolph Middle School as police searched for suspects on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the Rosemont Square Apartments on High Street took one person into custody as they actively searched for additional suspects who ran from the scene, according to Randolph police.

Residents in the area of Chestnut and High street were told to shelter in place as the Randolph Middle School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The lockdown and shelter-in-place order have since been lifted.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information has been released.

Update: The lockdown at the Middle School has been lifted, also the shelter in place for the High Street and Chestnut Street area has been lifted. — Randolph Police Dept (@RandolphPD) May 18, 2021

Units are still searching the area for possible additional suspects. We are asking residents in the area of Chestnut and High street to shelter in place while units search the area — Randolph Police Dept (@RandolphPD) May 18, 2021

