Lockdown lifted at Stoughton daycare after ‘apparent fatal shooting’ nearby

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A daycare in Stoughton was placed into lockdown Tuesday after a brazen daylight shooting.

Officers were called to the scene near 31 Jones Terrace around 4 p.m. and crews transported the victim to a local hospital, according to police.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office is calling this an “apparent fatal shooting,” and are participating in the ongoing investigation.

Officers said there is no connection between the Jones School and the shooting incident and decided to place it in lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

It was lifted around 4:45 p.m.

Video from SKY7 HD shows investigators focusing on a silver sedan parked nearby.

The State Police chopper and K9 Unit are searching the area.

The road has temporarily been closed to traffic.

More from the scene on Jones Terrace in Stoughton. DAs Office calling this an apparent fatal shooting. #7News pic.twitter.com/Urs0i7o5Dx — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) July 21, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)