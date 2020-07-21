Lockdown lifted at Stoughton daycare after Randolph teenager shot, killed nearby

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A daycare in Stoughton was placed into lockdown Tuesday after a brazen daylight shooting.

Officers responding to the scene near 31 Jones Terrace around 3 p.m. found a 17-year-old Randolph boy sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Police Chief Donna McNamara.

Crews transported the victim, whose name has not been released, to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Video from SKY7 HD shows investigators focusing on a silver sedan in the condominium’s parking lot.

Witnesses in the area told police they saw two people fleeing the scene on foot.

The State Police chopper and K9 Unit are searching the area.

Investigators do not believe this to be random.

Officers said there is no connection between the Jones School and the shooting incident and decided to place it in lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

It was lifted around 4:45 p.m.

The road has temporarily been closed to traffic.

More from the scene on Jones Terrace in Stoughton. DAs Office calling this an apparent fatal shooting. #7News pic.twitter.com/Urs0i7o5Dx — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) July 21, 2020

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

