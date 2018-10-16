LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Locked out National Grid workers will be allowed to individually offer their help in the Merrimack Valley as restoration efforts continue following last month’s gas disaster.

Members will be able to coordinate with local unions and the Department of Public Utilities to assist with the restoration, John Buonopane, president of USW Local 12012, and Joe Kirylo, president of USW Local 12003, announced.

“We are pleased that our members will be now be able to individually utilize their skills and expertise to help with gas restoration efforts in the Merrimack Valley,” Buonopane and Kirylo said in a joint statement.

The two presidents added that locked out National Grid workers were initially refused when they first offered their help.

“It’s troubling that this step is necessary – particularly because the quickest and most effective way for our members to help restore gas service in the Merrimack Valley is for National Grid to end the lockout. Because National Grid refuses to do so, we are pleased to be able to offer our assistance in this way,” Buonopane and Kirylo said.

The company locked out about 1,200 workers in June after their contract expired and an agreement between National Grid and the steelworkers union was not met.

