BOSTON (WHDH) - The doors at Mass General Brigham will reopen to striking hospital nurses after they were locked out for the past five days.

Nurses, clinicians, and their supporters continued to picket overnight in front of MGB Boston

“We’re so ready,” said Jen DeVincent, a representative for the union. “We’ve been supporting each other for these five days. We’re ready to go back inside, see our friends and colleagues who’ve been working while we’re out here and get back to taking care of our patients, which is where we’re supposed to be.”

The Massachusetts Nurses’ Association said nurses scheduled to work in the hospital Monday morning will head inside at 7 a.m.; the union will hold a short rally ahead of the shift change.

The nurses went on a one-day strike Wednesday, calling for a fair contract. It was the largest healthcare workers’ strike in state history.

MGB replaced them with temporary nurses who were contracted for five days of work, so the hospitals locked the permanent nurses out.

A representative of the nurses association said the strike is making the union “stronger than ever”.

Hospital employees will keep picketing while they are not working. Home care clinicians will also remain on stirke; their seven-day work stoppage will continue until Tuesday.

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