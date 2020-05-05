Lockhart, Williams join forces to honor first responders with musical feast

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two musical powerhouses joined forces to honor first responders with a musical feast for the ears.

Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops teamed up with legendary composer and former Pops conductor John Williams for an at-home remix of William’s iconic score “Summon the Heroes.”

While their music usually provides an exciting escape, this piece is different.

Williams first wrote the masterpiece for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Given the current pandemic, the two legends decided the song should be repurposed to serve as a tribute to front line heroes.

“Today, we have a different set of circumstances. A different set of heroes and heroines who sacrifice every day and bring their commitment and dedication to their work,” Williams explained.

So with the help of the Pops orchestra and some serious technology, a cyber concert was held in celebration of those who put their lives on the line to make sure life goes on.

“We’re all sitting here in our homes not being able to play together as an orchestra, I think everybody really wanted to be able to contribute something and the result was the video you’ve seen today,” Lockhart said. “We wanted to do what we could. We’re musicians, so all we really know how to do is perform music at a very high level so, this gesture was both a gesture to say that the Boston Pops is still here. We’re still together and we look forward to playing for our community as soon as we can.”

Lockhart has been at the helm of the Pops since 1995.

Williams was his predecessor and conducted the Massachusett’s musical institution for over a decade — though he is best known for composing iconic movie scores such as “Jaws” and “Star Wars”.

“Music is useful in times of adversity because music can give a tremendous amount of hope to people,” Lockhart said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)