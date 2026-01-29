BOSTON (WHDH) - Legendary Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara was a crowd pleaser again at JetBlue gate 33.

JetBlue rebranded gate 33 with Bruins colors, some seats from the Garden and even a mural where you can measure up against the tallest NHL player ever.

When it comes to all the honors Chara has received in his career, he said this one is right up there.

“They all have a very special place in my heart,” Chara said.

Employees were ready with their Bruins jerseys and their pens, but for everyday travelers, this was a thrilling surprise.

JetBlue is a longtime sponsor of the Bruins and and TD Garden. And, it already has a gate on the other end of the terminal dedicated to Red Sox legend David Ortiz, so this seemed like a natural fit. It took until the B’s raised Chara’s number to the rafters recently to get the airline thinking.

“Honestly it was inspiration. And we thought we can do this too!” said Marty St. George, JetBlue President.

JetBlue is hoping Chara can come back with his family and travel through the gate, and maybe on a Bruins branded plane. They said they’ll be able to

