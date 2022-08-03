BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Logan Airport has ranked among the airports with the most cancellations in the U.S. this summer, a new study has found.

The study, from air passenger rights company AirHelp, pulled data from the country’s airports between May 27 and July 15 to find cancellation rates. Logan had the fifth-worst rate, with 4% of all flights canceled during this time period. New York’s LaGuardia had the most cancellations, with 7.7% canceled. Newark in New Jersey, (7.6%) Washington Ronald Reagan in Virginia, (5.9%) and Pittsburgh (4.1%) rounded out the top five slots.

The company also found that flights between 4:00 p.m. and 9:59 p.m. and that Fridays had the most cancellations of any day of the week, followed by Thursday and Wednesday. Tuesdays and Mondays had the fewest cancellations.

