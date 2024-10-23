BOSTON (WHDH) - Massport hosted an active shooter drill early Wednesday morning inside Logan Airport’s Terminal C.

Officials said the drill took 18 months of preparation and is the first of its size in three years.

The training exercise included 200 volunteers playing the part of passengers.

TSA officers and several first responders also volunteered their time for the drill.

Officials said they hope the situations they are training for never happen, but say it is better to be prepared.

