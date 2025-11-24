BOSTON (WHDH) - Logan Airport is already starting to get busy with the start of the holiday travel season.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) predicts that this week may be the busiest Thanksgiving period in 15 years with over six million people expected to fly.

“I don’t know how it’s playing out on the east coast vs the west coast so a little nervous about it,” Bessie Byrd said, who is traveling to California.

Weather is always a potential factor in New England and across the country. The government shutdown might be over, but that doesn’t mean it’s not on the minds of many holiday travelers.

“A little concerning, but so far, it seems alright,” Adam Acker said, who is traveling to Miami.

Experts say Tuesday will likely be the peak travel day, both in the skies and on the ground.

Out of the 81 million people traveling this year, Triple A estimates 90% will be by car.

The roads won’t be much better on the return trips after the big day, as heavy traffic is expected all afternoon into the evening on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

“We love it, it’s all part of the game,” Jaimin Mahadevia said, who is driving for Thanksgiving. “Plan ahead and make sure you get out early.”

