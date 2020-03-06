Logan Airport stepping up cleaning efforts after 2 coronavirus patients traveled to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massport officials are stepping up cleaning efforts at Boston’s Logan Airport after two people who tested positive for coronavirus recently traveled through the airport.

An Indiana resident who tested positive flew in and out of Logan, as did a Tennessee resident, according to officials.

Workers at the airport are cleaning high traffic areas hourly and are taking other measures to disinfect the airport.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to identify and contact any and all passengers who may have had close contact with the patients.

In the meantime, hand sanitizing stations are also being installed throughout the airport as a safety precaution.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)