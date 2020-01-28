Logan Airport to screen passengers for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Logan Airport will now be screening passengers for coronavirus symptoms amid rising concern over the outbreak, but Gov. Charlie Baker says the state is prepared to handle the disease.

The CDC expanded screening to 20 airports across the country Tuesday, focusing on international travelers and looking out for symptoms including fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

The screenings come as increased fatalities from the disease have been reported in China, where more than 100 people have died and more than 4,600 cases have been confirmed.

The U.S. has seen five confirmed cases, and Baker said risk in Massachusetts remains low.

“We obviously have been in regular contact with the CDC and with the folks in our department of public health, and we’ll continue to be,” Baker said. “At this point in time the threat level here remains low.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)