BOSTON (WHDH) - Hurricane Helene is not expected to impact New England directly. But related travel disruptions were already rippling through the region well before Helene’s expected landfall, prompting canceled flights and a warning from Massport officials at Logan International Airport.

“Due to weather impacts in the Southeast caused by Hurricane Helene, we encourage passengers to check with their airline before coming to the airport,” Logan said in a post on X Wednesday morning.

Massport displayed a similar message on its website as of around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

Helene is forecast to come ashore south of Tallahassee, Florida at some point Thursday night as a powerful category four storm. The storm will likely move inland after landfall, dumping more than 12 inches of rain in some spots as far north as North Carolina.

After days of warnings, forecasters and public officials on Thursday morning urged people in the path of the storm to make their final preparations and heed any evacuation orders.

Crews from across the country, including Massachusetts, prepositioned for possible water rescues. And state and federal officials announced a series of disaster declarations.

Among flight disruptions, Massport reported at least five canceled flights from Tampa, Florida to Boston as of Thursday morning. Two flights from Fort Myers were also canceled.

Cancellations impacted six departing flights from Boston to Tampa, three flights to Fort Myers, and one flight to Atlanta.

Outside Boston, airlines have canceled hundreds of flights across the country due to Helene. Most airlines are waiving change fees for impacted travelers.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on Hurricane Helene.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)