Logan among 13 US airports that will provide enhanced screening for passengers returning from Europe

BOSTON (WHDH) - Logan International Airport in Boston will be one of 13 airports that will provide enhanced health screening for passengers who have visited a number of European countries in the past two weeks, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday.

The declaration means the passengers will receive enhanced screening upon entering the United States through Boston.

“The Massachusetts Port Authority has been fully cooperating with our local, state and federal public health partners and is providing all necessary support,” the statement read. “We have been following proper cleaning and disinfecting protocols in our public facilities, and reminding passengers and employees to use good health practices such as washing hands regularly, and covering coughs and sneezes.”

