Related FAA readies to list airports getting reduced flights during the government shutdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced the 40 airports that should expect a reduction in flights due to the federal government shutdown; Boston’s Logan International Airport is on the list.

“We are awaiting more information from the FAA on which flights will be impacted,” Massport said in a statement. “For those traveling over the next few days, we do anticipate delays and cancellations and strongly urge passengers to check with their airline before coming to the airport.”

The changes will begin on Friday.

“Our federal partners have continued to come to work admirably under challenging circumstances, and we remain in close communication with them, as well as with our airline partners, to minimize disruptions and keep passengers informed,” Massport said.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)