CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Logan Clegg, a 26-year-old man arrested in Vermont and wanted in connection with the murders of Concord couple Stephen and Wendy Reid, will be moved to New Hampshire Tuesday, according to the NH Attorney General’s Office.

Clegg was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge in connection with these second-degree murders after allegedly shooting the couple multiple times on April 18.

Clegg is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges in New Hampshire on Oct. 26.

As 7NEWS previously reported, according to an 11-page affidavit, police detectives originally ran into a man at a tent site the day before authorities found the bodies of Stephen and Wendy Reid. Detectives said the man identified himself as “Arthur Kelly,” and that he was seen with several cans of Mountain Dew: Code Red soda at the time.

The affidavit also detailed how a woman walking her dog near Marsh Loop Trail on April 18 had seen the Reids minutes before hearing five gunshots. She later told investigators that she encountered a man on the trail, but never saw any bodies.

Police canvassing local businesses for surveillance footage after the murders looked over video from both the local Walmart and Shaw’s Supermarket. They said the man they knew as Kelly at the time appeared in the footage.

Law officials also learned a nearby McDonald’s hired a man named “Logan Clegg” the previous fall and, before long, authorities found the two men to be the same person.

Online searches would soon led to a case in Utah and a booking photo of Clegg which, according to police, looked remarkably similar to the suspect referred to as the “Mountain Dew Man,” as well as a suspect sketch.

The affidavit indicated that once the bodies of the Reids were located, Clegg was nowhere to be found. Police later found his tent had been torched sometime between April 15-20, “a window of time which included the double homicide,” according to court documents.

Detectives said cash cards and a burner phone helped investigators locate Clegg in Vermont last week. Allegedly living in a tent in the woods there, police found a gun and boxes of ammo consistent with the spent shell casings spotted at the murder scene in New Hampshire six months ago.

