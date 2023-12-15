CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The man convicted of killing a retired New Hampshire couple in April 2022 is set to be sentenced Friday.

Logan Clegg, who was convicted of shooting and killing Stephen and Djeswende Reid, will be in court today to find out his fate.

A jury in October found Clegg guilty on all nine charges he faced, including second degree murder and falsifying evidence, after two days of deliberation.

The couple was attacked by Clegg while out on a hike on April 18, 2022. Their bodies were found days later, both with multiple gunshot wounds, setting off an investigation that ended when police arrested Clegg in Vermont in October that year.

Family members who spoke in court said the pair were “lifelong humanitarians” who were “beloved worldwide”.

Prosecutors say Clegg had been living in the woods in the area where the bodies were discovered. Police used surveillance videos and credit card records to connect Clegg to the murders.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)