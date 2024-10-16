BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four employees of the company contracted by Massport to operate three Logan Express locations are facing criminal charges after allegedly stealing funds paid in cash for bus service.

Massport has contracted with ABM Industry Group since 2020 to conduct revenue collection and operations at Massport’s three Logan Express sites. Now, Massport’s CEO said a new operator will be brought on board.

The agency said they received a tip earlier this year reporting potential theft of bus ticket revenue from the Logan Express location in Braintree. The organization both referred the issue to Massachusetts State Police and initiated their own internal review.

According to MassPort, the investigation “confirmed the theft of cash payments of bus tickets by three ABM employees at the Braintree site against whom criminal charges are pending.”

In June, the organization received additional information that expanded the investigation to the Framingham location, which resulted in a criminal charge against an additional ABM employee.

“At Massport, we demand honesty and the highest level of service from our contractors, and I am deeply disappointed by the failures of ABM at our Braintree and Framingham Logan Express sites,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey. “We’ve taken swift action against them and are bringing a new operator on board to manage operations and revenue collection at our Logan Express locations, and ensure a smooth transition for our customers during this process.”

