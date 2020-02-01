Logan, other airports suspending service to China as travel ban takes effect Sunday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Airlines are suspending service to China out of Logan Airport and other airports across the country as travel restrictions are set to go into effect tomorrow to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Hainan, a Chinese airline that flies out of Logan, announced it is suspending service Saturday. Delta will suspend flights between the U.S. and China starting tomorrow, following the Department of Health and Human Services’ ban on travel to the virus’ country of origin.

All flights from China into the U.S. will be channeled into seven airports. Logan is not one of them, but officials say all passengers arriving from China are being given public health information and are being screened for signs of the virus.

Xiofeng Huang, a UMass student and Hainan employee, said workers had been taking precautions before the suspension.

“Every time we make contact with a passenger, we use sanitizer, wash our hands,” Huang said.

International passengers at Logan say they are not overly concerned, but are also taking precautions.

“Hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, all of that, but that is usually stuff I bring regardless,” said Addie Hernandez. “I think it is just important to be mindful and mindful of who you are around. I know the virus has spread to several different continents at this point but at the same time I feel the CDC [is] really controlling the situation.”

