Logan travelers can now speed through security with tap of finger or blink of an eye

BOSTON (WHDH) - Travelers at Boston’s Logan International Airport can now speed through security with the tap of a finger or the blink of an eye.

CLEAR, a secure identity company that uses biometrics to build a frictionless and secure world, is now available in Terminal A at New England’s busiest airport.

In an effort to deliver a quicker journey through security, CLEAR can transform cards in the wallets of travelers into a single biometric ID.

So how does CLEAR exactly work? Instead of using traditional ID documents, CLEAR uses your eyes and fingertips to confirm your identity. The distinct human characteristics are said to be the most accurate forms of ID.

CLEAR kiosks in the terminal will match your fingerprints and irises to a unique code every time you check in, allowing travelers to bypass lengthy Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

Through a partnership with Delta Air Lines, members who have provided a Delta SkyMiles number will benefit from CLEAR’s Simplified Biometric ID and Boarding Pass Verification, which eliminates the need to show ID or scan a boarding pass at the airport security checkpoint.

“Delivering a quicker journey through security with CLEAR is another important way in which we’re giving our customers in Boston a superior travel experience from curb to gate,” said Ravi Dadhich, Director of Boston Airport Operations for Delta Air Lines. “We are grateful to Massport for enabling this new security experience in Terminal A.”

For instructions on linking Delta and CLEAR accounts, click here.

