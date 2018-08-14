Logging site fire shrugs off officials’ attempts to douse it

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Firefighters in northern Vermont say a fire at a logging site that has been burning for a few days will probably have to burn itself out.

Lyndonville Fire Chief Jeff Corrow said Monday that the blaze began in a large pile of brush and other wood, likely smoldering for days without anyone noticing. The Caledonian-Record reports the fire’s exact cause is currently unknown, with Corrow saying it was “spontaneous combustion.”

Firefighters say they have poured over 120,000 gallons of water on the fire in their attempts to douse it, but it continues to smolder and rekindle. No structures were threatened during the fire.