CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Live wires fell onto a police cruiser in Carver Wednesday morning after a logging truck failed to lower its boom.

The truck struck wires in the area of 147 Tremont St. around 9:15 a.m., causing them to fall onto the road and a nearby cruiser, police said.

Tremont Street from Cranberry and Crows Nest roads, along with Mayflower Road at Tremont Street, will be closed for the next few hours as crews work to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)