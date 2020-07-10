DIXVILLE, N.H. (WHDH) — A tractor-trailer overturned on a roadway in Dixville, New Hampshire, sending logs into a nearby lake.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 26 around 6:30 a.m. discovered that Alexandre Prevost, 25, of Quebec, was driving eastbound when his tractor-trailer crossed over the westbound lanes and rolled over before hitting the guardrails that separated the road from Lake Gloriette, according to state police.

Logs being transported by the tractor-trailer became loose and several ended up in the lake.

State police say they determined that speed was the main factor in the crash and Prevost was unable to drive safely around the curve in the road.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Derosa at 603-846-3333 or jacob.derosa@dos.nh.gov.

